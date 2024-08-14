Kollam district administration formulates action plan for ST children

The district administration will take timely measures to ensure the quality of education of Scheduled Tribe children. For this, an action plan has been prepared by coordinating various departments and it aims to address various issues faced by students, District Collector N. Devidas has said.

The plan will focus on ensuring enrolment and retention of students in school along with raising pass percentage and grades in Class X and Plus Two examinations by improving the quality of education. As part of the action plan, various departments including Scheduled Tribes Development, Education, Local Self-Government, Cultural Affairs, Sports and Women and Child Development will work in coordination.

Functioning of jagratha committees, morning and evening meals, travel arrangements, ensuring textbook and uniforms, parental education, social empowerment, sports and arts training, assessment based on academic progress, counselling, career guidance, tuition and other programmes will be assessed at regular intervals, said the Collector.

