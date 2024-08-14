GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kollam district administration formulates action plan for ST children

Published - August 14, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration will take timely measures to ensure the quality of education of Scheduled Tribe children. For this, an action plan has been prepared by coordinating various departments and it aims to address various issues faced by students, District Collector N. Devidas has said.

The plan will focus on ensuring enrolment and retention of students in school along with raising pass percentage and grades in Class X and Plus Two examinations by improving the quality of education. As part of the action plan, various departments including Scheduled Tribes Development, Education, Local Self-Government, Cultural Affairs, Sports and Women and Child Development will work in coordination.

Functioning of jagratha committees, morning and evening meals, travel arrangements, ensuring textbook and uniforms, parental education, social empowerment, sports and arts training, assessment based on academic progress, counselling, career guidance, tuition and other programmes will be assessed at regular intervals, said the Collector.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.