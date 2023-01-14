Kollam declared Constitution literate district

January 14, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

Constitutional values should be integrated with life and read through the lens of fraternity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

He was declaring Kollam as the first Constitution literate district in the country, a feat achieved through The Citizen, a Constitution literacy campaign jointly launched by the Kollam district panchayat, District Planning Committee and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA).

Talking about the transformational quality of the Constitution, he said the dissemination of Constitutional values is important for its smooth functioning.

“Deviations from secular values should be taken seriously. No religion is above or below another. While there is freedom of religion, one can also live without faith. In reality, the majority of the people in the country is secular,” he said.

Stressing the need to protect the federal system, Mr.Vijayan said that efforts should be made to develop scientific temper and rationality. “A firm and progressive approach should be taken when there is an attempt to bring back superstitions and regressive practices. Similarly, efforts are being made to challenge diversity and Constitutional values will help to challenge all this.”

Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal, who presided over the function, said that status of the complete Constitution literate district adds to the government’s efforts to improve secularism and social environment. “It will become a part of history,” he added.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani delivered the keynote address. Mayor Prasanna Earnest, N.K.Premachandran, MP, MLAs M.Naushad, Kovoor Kunjumon, Dr.Sujith Vijayan Pillai, P.S.Supal, and C.R.Mahesh, district panchayt president Sam K daniel and District Collector Afsana Parveen were present on the occasion.