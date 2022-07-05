Kollam DDMA to conduct beach safety awareness drive

Suchitwa Mission campaign to keep beaches garbage-free

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will organise beach safety awareness programmes on holidays focussing on various beaches, including Kollam, Azheekal and Mukkam-Thanni. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by District Collector Afsana Parveen here on Tuesday.

Following the programme, Suchitwa Mission will conduct a campaign to keep the beaches garbage-free, and the Collector has instructed Suchitwa Misson, Haritha Keralam Mission and respective local bodies to submit a report on the measures taken with regard to beach waste management.

While a police aid post will be set up at the Kollam beach, police patrolling in all three beaches will be made more efficient. It was also decided to install the required number of signages and mini-mast lights in the areas.

Additional District Magistrate R. Binarani, Assistant Commissioner G. D. Vijayakumar, Mayyanad grama panchayat secretary A. Sudhir, Alappad grama panchayat secretary B. Rekha and officials of various departments attended the meeting.