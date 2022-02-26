Kollam DDC to solve drinking water problems

Committee takes up roadwork, traffic issues too

The District Development Committee (DDC) on Saturday decided to take immediate steps to solve the drinking water problem in various parts of Kollam. At the committee meeting held on Saturday, District Collector Afsana Parveen directed the officials concerned to complete the repair and cleaning works of the canals connected to Kallada Irrigation Project (KIP).

The issue was raised by P.S. Supal, MLA, who also demanded that the land acquisition related to the construction of Anchal bypass and the construction of the Sasthamkadavu bridge in Punalur municipality be completed at the earliest.

C.R. Mahesh, MLA, highlighted the water shortage in Oachira and demanded an upgradation of the facilities at the Karunagapally taluk hospital. Laying of pipelines for Njankadavu drinking water project along with the reconstruction of roads, repair works of Kottarakara-Oyoor stretch, and measures to release water from the KIP were the other issues discussed at the meeting.

Speeding lorries

While the representative of K.B. Ganesh Kumar, MLA, demanded strict action against speeding tipper lorries, the representative of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, pointed out the need to make the traffic system in Kottarakara more efficient. As the people’s representatives wanted complete restoration of KSRTC bus services which were suspended due to COVID-19, the Regional Transport Officer was asked to take the necessary action. The meeting was attended by officials and department heads.