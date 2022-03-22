Kollam dairy farmers’ meet begins today

The Dairy Development department will organise a two-day district-level dairy farmers’ meet at Nedumankavu in Kollam on March 23 and 24. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the meet and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the Ksheera Gramam project. A workshop for dairy farmers, dairy exhibition, seminar, inauguration of the milk incentive scheme and public meeting will be part of the event.