Kollam dairy farmers’ meet begins today
The Dairy Development department will organise a two-day district-level dairy farmers’ meet at Nedumankavu in Kollam on March 23 and 24. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the meet and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the Ksheera Gramam project. A workshop for dairy farmers, dairy exhibition, seminar, inauguration of the milk incentive scheme and public meeting will be part of the event.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.