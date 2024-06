The District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will be implementing the ‘Pathanamitram’ project with the objective of making the right to education available to everyone in the society. The new initiative aims to spread the message that financial backwardness should not be a hindrance to studies. As part of the project study material will be provided to the needy students and those willing to help can contact 9447571111, 9895345389 and 9447719520.