Kollam count is 18 today

Eighteen persons from Kollam, including two members of a family, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

Among the patients, 17 are from abroad and the last patient is the mother of a person who had returned from Kuwait. Of the 17, eight persons are from Kuwait, four are from Saudi Arabia, two from Abu Dhabi, two from Tajakistan, and one from Dubai.

The new cases are from Mayyanad, Karungappally, Chavara, Panayam, Kunnikode, Paravur, Thevalakkara, Kottamkara, Karikode, Kureepuzha, Sooranad North, Saktikulangara, Channapetta and Kundara. All the patients are currently undergoing treatment at Government Medical College, Parippally.

Of those who came from Kuwait is the Channapetta resident who came on June 12 and was under home quaratine when he tested positive. Another is 33-year-old from Mayyanad who travelled on a Kuwait-Kochi flight on June 13. He reached Kollam in a KSRTC special service and was under home quarantine since his return.

The Panyam resident who travelled from Kuwait and the Paravur resident who travelled from Tajikistan on June 13 were under home quarantine and the Kundara resident and the Kunnikode resident were in institutional quarantine when they tested positive.

The Saudi returnees include two persons, one from Karungappally and another from Chavara, who came on a Saudi- Kochi flight and reached district by a special taxi on June 22. The Kureepuzha resident who travelled from Saudi on June 13 and the Saktikulangara resident who travelled from Saudi on June 19 were under home quarantine when they tested positive.

Among the patients is a 32-year-old Thevalakkara resident who came on a Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram flight on February 25. She had completed the 28-day quarantine period after reaching Kollam by a special taxi. She started showing COVID-19 symptoms on June 15 and her sample was collected on June 21.

The Abu Dhabi returnees included the Kottamkara resident who reached Kollam on May 26. He had first completed a 10-day institutional quarantine but tested positive while under home quarantine.