Kollam count hits a new high with 503 cases

KOLLAM

23 September 2020 21:29 IST

495 are contact cases, 152 recover

The district reported the highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 503 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

With this, the total active cases in the district has touched 3,396. Among the patients are 495 contact cases, two NRIs, and three others who had travelled from Karnataka, Nagaland and West Bengal.

The new patients also include three health workers aged 28, 40 and 23 who have been working at Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, Primary Health Centre, Kanjaveli and Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam. The Health Department also confirmed that the deaths of a 37-year-old Ayoor resident, 57-year-old Thattamala resident, and 62-year-old Pooyappally resident are due to COVID-19. They died on August 22, September 8 and September 20 respectively.

While Kollam Corporation reported 126 new cases, other places with more than 40 new patients include Thodiyoor (46), Thrikkaruva (45) and Alappad (44). Sooranadu, Neendakara, Kottarakara and East Kallada are also among the places that reported new contact cases. Within Kollam Corporation, Kadappakada has 12 new cases while Mangad and Saktikulanagra reported eight cases each. Kollam district currently has 22,250 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,79,318. While 1,484 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 37,470 primary and 6,491 secondary contacts of the cases. Seventeen COVID-19 first-line treatment centres are functioning in the district and the number of recoveries on Wednesday is 152.