 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kollam Corporation readies projects to promote Ashtamudi backwater tourism

A musical fountain on Link Road and a floating garden are on the anvil. Water sports, including jet skiing, will be introduced. An area of focus will be restoring native vegetation and degraded ecosystems

Published - November 20, 2024 07:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of ‘Jeevananu Ashtamudi, Jeevikkanam Ashtamudi,’ the Kollam Corporation will introduce multiple projects to promote backwater tourism. Works of all quays have been completed and a musical fountain on Link Road and a floating garden are on the anvil. “The contract has been given to a Bengaluru-based company and the works have already begun,” said Mayor Prasanna Ernest.

Biodiversity circuit

As Ashtamudi Lake is part of a proposed biodiversity circuit, the local body had set aside funds for a string of works, including the beautification or all quays and dredging. In order to enhance the tourism experience, water sports including jet skiing will be introduced and the Corporation has opted for electric boats to reduce the carbon footprint and promote sustainable water transportation.

The Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka), the architectural consultant of the biodiversity circuit project, had also come up with a plan that includes an interpretation centre, ticket counter, office block, food kiosk, washroom, and gazebos for Ashtamudi backwater tourism. According to officials, the local body will balance tourism-oriented projects with robust conservation measures to protect the Ramsar site and restore its biodiversity.

Waste management

Restoring native vegetation and degraded ecosystems will be an area of focus while water quality will be monitored to identify pollution sources. “We will implement an efficient waste management system to address pollution-related issues. We have already established ‘pachathuruthu’ and Miyawaki at Asramam, the first biodiversity heritage site in the State. We have also identified locations suitable for butterfly habitats,” said the Mayor.

Since mangroves are biodiversity hotspots, saplings will be planted for coastal protection and climate change mitigation. Earlier, the Kollam district administration had taken multiple measures to enhance conservation efforts in coordination with various departments. While a joint squad comprising the police, Pollution Control Board, and the Corporation was formed to prevent waste dumping, several clean-up drives were held to clear the garbage accumulated on many parts, including Link Road.

Published - November 20, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.