Kollam Corporation launches drive to attain full sanitation status in solid waste management

The Kollam city Corporation has launched ‘Azhakaarnna Kollam Janapankalithathode’, a comprehensive project to attain full sanitation status in solid waste management.

In the initial phase, biobins, biogas plants and ring compost units will be given to all households in the district and the services of the Haritha Karma Sena will be used for waste collection and treatment. While the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) with 12 MLD capacity is nearing completion at Kureepuzha, ₹5 crore has been set aside for getting rid of all outlets from houses to Ashtamudi Lake, providing free biodigester toilets to the BPL families, and making the waterbody garbage-free by installing STPs at various points.

The project will continue till November 1 and ₹4.75 crore has been allocated for the efficient implantation of waste management through biobins, biogas plants and kitchen compost units. The amount was earmarked by including the works under the Nagara Sanchaya project. The Corporation has already taken measures to coordinate with ward-level sanitation committees for effective disposal of organic waste. Steps have also been taken to implement innovative systems for the treatment of inorganic waste and to eliminate plastic waste by fully utilising the services of Haritha Karma Sena.

Fee collection

While biobins and biocompost units will be distributed to maximum residents, 100% user fee collection will be another area of focus. As part of the efforts to attain full sanitation status, compliance with green protocol will be ensured at the Corporation office, and Material Collection Facilities (MCF) will be established in all divisions and allied institutions, except anganwadis. In order to prevent waste dumping in public places and waterbodies, cameras will be installed at all possible places. A total of ₹35 lakhs has been allocated for this.

