ADVERTISEMENT

Kollam Corpn. launches scheme for the urban poor

January 12, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOLLAM

‘Oppam - Koodeyundu Karuthalode’ campaign will be held till February 28

The Hindu Bureau

The urban poor will be brought to the mainstream by finding a permanent solution to their employment and housing-related problems, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the Kollam Corporations ‘Oppam - Koodeyundu Karuthalode’ campaign and LIFE-PMAY beneficiary meet, he added that the social, cultural and economic upliftment of all sections will be made possible. “The government will take steps for improving the living conditions of the remaining small percentage of the poor families in the State. Through various schemes formulated for this purpose, people will be empowered and made self-reliant,” said the Minister. ‘Oppam - Koodeyundu Karuthalode’ is a campaign being held till February 28 for LIFE-PMAY beneficiaries, the extremely poor in urban areas, auxiliary group members, Kudumbashree workers, and beneficiaries of Destitute-free Kerala scheme.

Mayor Prasanna Earnest presided over the function while deputy mayor Kollam Madhu, chairpersons of standing committee, councillors and Kudumbashree members attended the event.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US