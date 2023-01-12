Kollam Corpn. launches scheme for the urban poor

January 12, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOLLAM

The urban poor will be brought to the mainstream by finding a permanent solution to their employment and housing-related problems, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the Kollam Corporations ‘Oppam - Koodeyundu Karuthalode’ campaign and LIFE-PMAY beneficiary meet, he added that the social, cultural and economic upliftment of all sections will be made possible. “The government will take steps for improving the living conditions of the remaining small percentage of the poor families in the State. Through various schemes formulated for this purpose, people will be empowered and made self-reliant,” said the Minister. ‘Oppam - Koodeyundu Karuthalode’ is a campaign being held till February 28 for LIFE-PMAY beneficiaries, the extremely poor in urban areas, auxiliary group members, Kudumbashree workers, and beneficiaries of Destitute-free Kerala scheme.

Mayor Prasanna Earnest presided over the function while deputy mayor Kollam Madhu, chairpersons of standing committee, councillors and Kudumbashree members attended the event.