July 09, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOLLAM

Karunagapally Model Polytechnic College, which has completed 25 years, is forming an alumni association for all students who have completed their studies in the college since 1997. The first general body of the alumni association will be held at the college on July 16 and all former students have been requested to attend it. For more details, contact Principal V.J. Manikandakumar on 9447488348, 9400606242.

