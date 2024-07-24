ADVERTISEMENT

Kollam collector initiates steps to tackle various issues at consumer protection panel meet

Published - July 24, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

Functioning of consumer clubs should be made more efficient, the meet observed

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N. Devidas has instructed to form joint squads to conduct inspections in shops selling fruits, vegetables, fish and meat in the district.

Chairing a meeting of the Consumer Protection Committee here on Wednesday, he said strict action will be taken against those selling stale fish and meat. The district administration will also take legal steps against those dumping abattoir waste in public places, drains and other waterbodies including the Kollam canal. The assistant commissioner of legal metrology has been directed to ensure the use of fare meters in the autorickshaws operating in the district. The district supply officer has been asked to take immediate action if hotels are found to be charging excessive rates.

In the meeting it was also suggested that the functioning of consumer clubs should be made more efficient. The district supply officer, trade union leaders, the food safety officer, consumer organisation representatives, the legal metrology assistant controller, district panchayat vice-president and assistant motor vehicle inspector were present.  

