Kollam city to go green

Around one acre of land in the heart of Kollam city will go green as part of Haritha Nagaram, a joint initiative of the Forest and Tourism departments and the Kollam city Corporation.

A natural forest in one acre and flowering trees on both sides of the walkway will be the main attractions of the project.

A butterfly park will also come up as part of Haritha Nagaram.

The Forest Department will spent ₹88.4 lakh for the project.

Smriti Vanam

The Smriti Vanam, near the Kollam beach, will have trees bearing the names of eminent personalities from the district.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Minister for Forests K. Raju at the Vanasree complex here on Saturday.

The first phase of the project will start on July 15 and extra funds will be raised from various sponsors.

Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML) will provide financial assistance for the Smriti Vanam.

While an array of trees will be planted around Cantonment Maidan, more mangroves will come up near Adventure Park at Asramam.

Small forest

A small-scale forest will be cultivated on the west side of the Thangassery beach.

All the trees causing damage to environment, including acacia, eucalyptus and manchiyam, will be axed and replaced with local varieties.

Forest Department nurseries will provide quality saplings for the project.

Mayor V. Rajendrababu, District Collector S. Karthikeyan, Principal Chief Forest conservator E. Pradeep and chief forest conservator K. Vijayanand were among those who attended the meeting.