Kollam City police step up vigil to ensure safety of students

January 03, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kollam City police has taken all precautionary measures to ensure security during the 62nd State School Arts Festival that begins in Kollam on Thursday.

For the safety of the children coming to the festival, surveillance has been intensified at the main venue in Asramam and at other venues along with parks and beaches.

While the service of lifeguards has been ensured on the Kollam beach and other coastal areas within the city limits, all schools providing accommodation to the participants will have the presence of law enforcers including women police officers. Apart from this, the venues and premises will be under 24-hour CCTV surveillance to ensure flawless police monitoring. Polices in mufti have been deployed at all the venues to monitor anti-social elements and prevent any untoward incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar has given directions to take immediate and strict action against miscreants. The services of Student Police Cadets will also be used for the smooth conduct of the arts festival. While special traffic arrangements have been put in place to prevent traffic congestion, illegal parking will not be allowed.

As part of traffic regulations, only one-way traffic will be allowed on the road from Shankers Junction to Chinnakada.

Heavy vehicles including Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses are not allowed on this road during the festival. Only autorickshaws with city permit are allowed to ply in the city and the drivers have been instructed to use fare meters. A dedicated helpline number 9497930804 will be operational to provide 24-hour police assistance till the festival ends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.