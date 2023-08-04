Kollam City Police register 461 drug-related cases in 2023  

August 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Chavara police on Friday arrested two youngsters with 4.5 kg of ganja based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Kollam City) Merin Joseph. The accused have been identified as Vishnu, a 24-year-old Cherussery Bhagam resident, and Sanjay, a 25-year-old from Nallezhathu Mukku. They have been under the close surveillance of a special police team led by Karunagapally ACP V.S. Pradeep Kumar and the accused were nabbed during an inspection conducted in Vishnu’s house.

The police team also recovered OCB papers and polythene covers used for wrapping the drug. Kollam City Police have registered a total of 461 narcotics-related cases this year. While 334 cases were filed in connection with drug use, 127 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases were filed for drug trafficking. Among them 24 cases have been registered for distributing synthetic drugs sourced from other States. A total of 474 persons have been arrested this year alone as part of raids conducted by Kollam City Police. Police officials have seized 1.041 kg of MDMA, 16.587 kg of ganja and 17 ganja plants so far. The highest quantity seized by the Kollam City Police this year was 728.42 g of MDMA from the Karunagapally police station limits.

As part of efforts to prevent drug trafficking in the district, action was taken under KAAPA (Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act) against 10 habitual offenders. While eight of them were sent to Poojappura Central Jail for preventive detention, one person was prohibited from entering the district. Apart from this, steps have been taken to seize the vehicles and freeze the assets of persons involved in sale of illicit drugs and tobacco products.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.