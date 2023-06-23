Kollam city police get body-worn cameras

June 23, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kollam City police has received 25 body-worn cameras that will be used for surveillance during patrols to gather video evidence of crimes.

Cameras attached to the uniforms of law enforcers on duty will be monitoring the surroundings and the crimes captured by the camera can be used as digital evidence before the court.

Currently, only Kollam City police have been given body-worn cameras in the district. Out of the 25 cameras, 14 cameras have been assigned to the City police control room while traffic gets six cameras.

Kollam East, West, and Eravipuram stations along with Chathannur and Karunagappally subdivisions also received one camera each. Among the cameras received by the control room, two will be handed over to pink police. All devices will be attached to the uniforms of the police personnel on duty in different parts of the city. Law enforcers wearing cameras will be on duty in all busy places including schools, colleges, bus stands, and important public places during morning and evening. Eve teasing, extortion, assault on women, and theft will be recorded on camera.

Harassing girls in front of school and college premises and bus stops will be captured in the devices of law enforcers in mufti. “Based on the visuals of violations including smoking in public places, petty cases will be filed,” said ACP A. Abhilash.