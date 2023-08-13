HamberMenu
Kollam City police begins data collection of migrant labourers

August 13, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kollam City police has started a comprehensive data collection of migrant labourers in the district.

Janamaithri beat officers will be in charge of collecting information about workers who have come to the district for working in both organised and unorganised sectors. Detailed information including name, age, date of birth, temporary address in the district, permanent address, Aadhaar number, blood group, photograph, and fingerprint, will be recorded as part of the process.

Apart from this, the information of their dependents will also be collected. A special software has been prepared for this by Keltron. Fingerprints will be collected with the support of experts from the District Fingerprint Bureau. Completing the process required the full cooperation of the employers including contractors, said District Police Chief Merin Joseph.

