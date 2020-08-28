Kollam cases high again at 156

The number of new COVID-19 cases crossed 100 on the third consecutive day in Kollam with 156 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.
While Thursday reported the highest single-day spike at 176, the number of cases was 133 on Wednesday. While 152 patients contracted the virus through contact, two persons are from abroad, and two others had travelled from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. While the district has 1,246 active cases, a total of 93 persons recovered from COVID-19 on Friday.
Kollam currently has 15,209 persons under observation and the number of samples collected is 44,864. While 882 persons completed home quarantine on Friday, the Health Department has traced 15,575 primary and 4,850 secondary contacts of the cases.
District administration has formed a special squad headed by Revenue officials to strengthen surveillance and conduct inspections during the festival days. COVID-19-related restrictions will be in place at all tourism destinations including Thenmala eco tourism centre and weddings will be held under the close monitoring of police. Since several persons from Azheekkal tested positive, monitoring will be intensified in the area.
The Azheekkal harbour was closed on August 23 after the Health Department traced more than 150 contacts of positive cases from there. The District Medical Officer has recommended to reopen the harbour from Friday midnight and an incident commander will be in charge of enforcing COVID-19 guidelines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath