Kollam bypass will be made four lane: MP

The Kollam National Highway (NH) bypass will be widened into four lane as a standalone project and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has given an assurance in this regard, N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said.
Mr. Premachandran said here on Saturday that the decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by him that discussed the development of the bypass.
Within 10 months of its inauguration, 214 accidents had been reported from the 13-km stretch that touches three important National Highways — NH 66, NH 183 and NH 744.
Opened in 2019
The bypass was thrown open for traffic on April 19, 2019.
At a press meet here on Saturday, Mr. Premachandran said: “While 18 people lost their lives, 194 suffered injuries in the accidents. A report about this was submitted pointing out road widening as the only possible solution. The project was given priority considering the bypass as one of the high-risk black spots.”
Mr. Premachandran had also informed the authorities concerned that implementing the project along with the expansion of NH 66 will cause further delay, resulting in more accidents.
“The project will also solve the traffic congestion at Ayathil and Kallumthazham junctions permanently,” Mr. Premachandran added.
