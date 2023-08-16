Kollam Biodiversity Circuit to have three clusters initially

August 16, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kollam Biodiversity Circuit, a project announced in the 2021-22 Budget, will have three clusters spread across Kollam, Kottarakara and Thenmala in the initial phase.

The Kerala government has accorded administrative sanction for upgrading and establishing infrastructure facilities for the circuit at an estimated cost of ₹10.19 crore. The proposed circuit includes Ashtamudi, Munroe Thuruthu, Meenpidippara, Maruthumala, Jadayupara, Thenmala, and Achencoil. While the Achencoil cluster and caravan parking in the Thenmala cluster have been excluded in the initial phase, the works are expected to be completed within 18 months. The Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Ltd., the architectural consultant for the project, has prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for the first phase of the project.

Facilities

An Ashtamudi Lake interpretation centre, a ticket counter, office block, food kiosk, washroom, and gazebos will be set up in Kollam as part of the project. The Kollam city Corporation too has set aside funds for promoting the Ashtamudi backwater tourism that include ₹10-crore allocation for ‘Jeevananu Ashtamudi Jeevikkanam Ashtamudi’, a project to protect the Ashtamudi Ramsar site and restore its biodiversity. Introduction of water sports, beautification, dredging, floating garden and musical fountain are the other projects announced by the civic body.

While a study on the carrying capacity of Munroe Thuruthu will be held, rock climbing station, ticket counter, washrooms, gazebos and archways will be built in Kottarakara as part of the biodiversity circuit. A viewing deck and pedestrian bridge will be constructed at Muttara Maruthimala along with other site development works. The Tourism department will select the implementing agency through tendering and the works are expected to start shortly.

The Kollam Biodiversity Circuit, a major tourism project to come up in the district, will connect all top and upcoming destinations in Kollam. Around 10 destinations that include backwater tourism spots in Ashtamudi, Thenmala ecotourism centre, hill stations and wildlife sanctuaries were identified in connection with the project. Moreover, various local bodies have come up with several unexplored and little-known locations as part of Destination Challenge, an initiative of the Tourism department to promote offbeat destinations.

