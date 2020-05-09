Kollam bids to plug loopholes at check-post

The Kollam district administration has expedited the procedure for issuing passes for those arriving from abroad and other States. Three teams have been deployed under a deputy tahsildar at the Civil Station.

Officials said the new system would ensure that those who cross the district border entered quarantine centres. Their details will be forwarded to the LSGs, medical officers, and tahsildars without delay.

Constant scrutiny

The list from Jagratha portal will be scrutinised by the officials 24 hours to monitor those placed under institutional and home quarantine.

Those coming from other countries will be given instructions over phone. The data from the portal will be communicated to the authorities by District Informatics Officer through SMS.

Those getting the pass from the Aryankavu check-post will be given the contact details of respective local body secretaries and medical officers. They should call the toll-free number 1077 or 0474-2797609/8589015556 if they have any quarantine-related queries.