Kollam bids tearful adieu to Oommen Chandy

July 19, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOLLAM

As a strong testimony to his connection with the masses, an unprecedented crowd befitting both his distinguished career and personality awaited the vehicle carrying Oommen Chandy’s mortal remains in Kollam. Tens of thousands lined the roads and gathered on main junctions to bid adieu to their beloved leader in scorching sun and rain. Many of them had camped overnight, and they patiently waited for the funeral procession that entered the district much behind the schedule.

Apart from the surprising size of the crowds that flooded MC Road, the procession witnessed an unusual outpouring of grief as the mourners shared fond memories of their leader. Boards, banners and hoardings dotted the road as the crowd of mourners swarmed the vehicle at each point to pay their last respects. Among them were senior citizens, differently abled persons, children, cashew workers, and senior leaders cutting across political affiliations.

Slogans rend the air

A massive crowd waited at Nilamel when the funeral procession entered the district around 3.30 p.m. It also included persons from other parts who had been patiently waiting for hours on the road. Several persons were seen struggling to hold back tears and the poignant moments continued when the vehicle reached Chadayamangalam. The procession crossed Ayur amidst loud slogans after the vehicle was swarmed by mourners who waited with floral tributes at the junction. Though the procession was expected to reach Valakom in the morning, a huge crowd waited till 5.30 p.m. when the vehicle reached there.

ADVERTISEMENT

A regular route of the longest-serving legislator as he shuttled between the capital and his constituency for over five decades, the veteran leader was a familiar face for many. There were visibly emotional mourners as memorial meetings were held in many parts.

From north Kerala too

A sea of mourners waited the vehicle in Kottarakara, the last major stoppage of the procession in Kollam district. According to Congress leaders, hundreds of people from all parts of the State had arrived in the district on Wednesday to bid farewell to the veteran leader. Apart from the public and party workers from nearby Alappuzha, people from many northern districts were waiting in Kollam as a massive crowd is expected at Thirunakkara Maidan, Kottayam, on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.