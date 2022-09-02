Kollam beach to be developed

Effort is to tap its tourism potential

State-of-the-art amenities will be introduced on the Kollam beach to tap its tourism potential as part of an initiative launched by the Kollam Corporation.

IIT Madras is conducting a study and preparing a detailed project report for the comprehensive development of the beach that also includes various measures to protect the shore and the livelihood of fishers. Advanced technology will be used for sustainable development while groynes and offshore breakwater projects are under consideration. According to experts from the IIT, the latest technology including geo-tubes will be used. The project will be prepared with the support of Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC).

Since the depth of the Kollam beach is a major safety concern, creating safe lagoon areas along the beach will be an area of focus. Steps to bring down the turbulence of waves along with the beautification of the beach also figure in the project while possibilities of water-based entertainment activities will be explored. The Kollam Corporation has allotted ₹15 lakh for the study and the report with all its recommendations will be later submitted to the government for approval. “The detailed project report will be prepared in collaboration with the KSCADC. The natural beauty of the beach will be maintained while various protection measures will be installed along 800-metre length. The safety of traditional fishing vessels will also be ensured,” said Mayor Prasanna Earnest. The deadline for submitting the project’s final report is November.