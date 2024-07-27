Kollam Bar Association opposes order to move upcoming Vigilance court to Kottarakara

The Kollam Bar Association has protested against the new State government order to relocate the Vigilance court proposed in the Kollam Corporation limits to Kottarakara.

Association office-bearers said at a press meet here on Saturday that “though it was earlier ordered to set up in Kollam, now they are trying to move it to Kottarakara through a new order issued by presenting wrong information. Although the Kerala High Court informed the government in writing on July 5, 2024 that the Vigilance court should be established in Kollam, the current order was passed on July 20, 2024, hiding the fact,” they said. They added that the current order has been obtained saying no suitable government building is available in the Kollam Corporation area and there is a vacant government building in Kottarakara. “But it is clear that the building number mentioned in the order is the dilapidated Kottarakara Bar Association hall. Moreover, the building belongs to the judiciary and not to the government,” they pointed out.

‘Without permission’

The association members also allege that the new government order was issued without the permission of the judiciary, concealing the fact that the judiciary has taken a decision to demolish the building for renovation. “There is no reason or justification to set up the Vigilance court at Kottarakara while the unit office of vigilance is in Kollam. The cases of Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts are handled in this court and the vigilance unit office is near Kollam Collectorate. Considering the complaint of the Kollam Bar Association, the High Court found that the new government order was issued by submitting a false report about the non-availability of the building in Kollam and a letter has been given to the government in this regard. The fact that the order was passed by concealing the decision of the High Court should be taken seriously,” they said.

They also observed that it’s not just a problem of lawyers, but an unjustified act that sabotages the development potential of Kollam. “Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu has informed us that the building for the court will be provided by the Corporation in consultation with the Mayor and the council,” they added.