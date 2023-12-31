Kollam all set to host 62nd State School Arts Festival

December 31, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kollam city is all set to host the 62nd State School Arts Festival for the fourth time after a gap of 16 years. The five-day celebration of students’ talents will get under way on Thursday. The city last hosted the State-level arts festival in 2008.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty and Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal, at a press conference in Kollam on Sunday, said Director of General Education Shanavas S. would hoist the flag at Asramam Maidan at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

A first for the festival

This will be followed by a cultural extravaganza at the main venue. For the first time in the festival history, a tribal art form will be part of the festival. Mangalamkali, or Kalyanakali, is an art form that the Mavilar and Malavettuvan tribal communities of Kasaragod district perform on auspicious occasions. Both men and women stand in a circle and dance to music. The songs reflect tribal lives. Thudi is the main instrument used in the songs.

This time the tribal art form will be presented as an exhibition. However, the inclusion of tribal art forms as competition events was under consideration, the Ministers said. Chendamelam by differently abled students, Mayilattam, Singarimelam, and Kalaripayattu will add colour to the cultural fiesta.

A dance presentation of the arts festival’s welcome song by dancer Asha Sarath and schoolchildren at 10 a.m. will be a highlight of the programme.

It will be followed by the formal inauguration of the festival by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mr. Sivankutty will preside. General Education Principal Secretary Rani George will deliver the welcome address. Ministers K.N. Balagopal, J. Chinchurani, K.B. Ganesh Kumar, Saji Cherian, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, and G.R. Anil and actor Nikhila Vimal will be the chief guests.

23 venues

The inaugural will be followed by the first competition event of the festival at the main venue – high school girls’ Mohiniyattom. The first day will see contests at 23 venues.

Twenty committees have been formed for the smooth conduct of the festival. These include reception committee, registration committee, accommodation, food, publicity, programme, stage and pandal, light and sound, and transport.

Green protocol

Green protocol will be observed at the festival. On Tuesday, the 117.5-sovereign gold trophy will be taken in a procession from Kozhikode, the current winners, and brought to Kollam on Wednesday. It will be received by Mr. Balagopal who is also the organising committee chairperson.

The curtain will come down on the festival at 5 p.m. on January 8. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the valedictory. Actor Mammootty will be the chief guest. Mr. Balagopal will preside. Mr. Sivankutty will give away prizes to the winners. Minister for Revenue K. Rajan will release a souvenir on the occasion.

