Kollam administration to expedite pre-monsoon works

In view of the impending southwest monsoon, the district administration will be taking steps to avoid waterlogging in connection with the construction of the national highway and prevent water supply disruptions.

The instruction regarding the same was issued by Collector N. Devidas at a meeting of construction contractors, representatives of local self-government institutions (LSGIs), and officials of various departments.

Directives have been given to remove construction debris from roads to save pedestrians from accidents and take immediate action if drinking water supply is interrupted. While contactors and local bodies will ensure the construction of drains, issues related to dislocation of electric poles will also be addressed.

The Collector directed the officials concerned and the contractors to conduct a joint inspection of the areas where work is progressing and solve the complaints before the onset of monsoon.

While cleaning of the Kollam beach, port, and surrounding areas will be expedited as part of monsoon preparedness, immediate steps will be taken to address waste disposal at the Vaddy beach area. Dumping of waste at the port and nearby areas will be strictly prohibited and the surveillance system will be strengthened by installing cameras.

The Harbour Engineering department has been asked to handle the issue while the local body will intervene to further improve the waste disposal facilities. Efforts will also be intensified to get rid of inorganic waste in the area.

“People’s cooperation is essential for proper waste disposal. Awareness will be created through campaigns and the cooperation of the youth will be sought for the purpose. Due to the high risk of contagions during the rainy season, priority should be given to disposal of waste at source. The Harbour and Fisheries department and the Kollam Corporation should make joint efforts to complete the works before rain,” he added.