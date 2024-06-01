GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kollam administration gears up for monsoon 

Published - June 01, 2024 08:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

While 15 relief camps are currently functioning in Kollam following torrential rain, the district administration will be taking more measures to mitigate any possible contingencies during the southwest monsoon.

District Collector N. Devidas has directed local bodies to complete pre-monsoon cleaning while steps will be taken to prevent unscientific construction works.

Officials concerned have been instructed to ensure that national highway development activities are nor leading to waterlogging and the water flow in drains and canals is not blocked. The Deputy Director of Fisheries has been directed to ensure that the fishers are not venturing into the sea ignoring the weather warnings. “As there is a possibility of landslides in the eastern forest areas, panchayats should take necessary steps. Warning boards should be installed in disaster-prone areas and inactive quarries. Tourists will be prohibited from visiting beaches and tourist spots when the sea is rough. All Primary Health Centres and Taluk and District Hospitals have been asked to ensure they have adequate stock of medicines,” he said.

While the safety of buildings, vehicles and roads will be ensured before school reopening, more police will be deployed to control traffic at important junctions and school premises. The Minor Irrigation department has been asked to take steps to prevent waterlogging in various taluks and the Health department will intensify the inspection of hotels and roadside eateries. The Kollam Corporation and the Harbour Engineering department will take action to remove the garbage from the Vaddy harbour along with mosquito control measures. The Collector has also instructed the Suchitwa Mission to coordinate with the local bodies concerned to clean centres that that have been working as relief camps.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.