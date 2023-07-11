Kollam addresses 99% of complaints received during Karuthalum Kaithangum

July 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district has addressed 99% of the complaints received during the Karuthalum Kaithangum adalats, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the taluk-level grievance redressal programme organised from May 2 to 15 in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front government. Among a total of 5,171 applications received before and on the day of the adalats, 5,102 were given reply. The review meeting was held to assess the status of the remaining 69 applications and to discuss issues ahead of the zonal meeting with the Chief Minister to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on August 14.

Collective effort needed

“While considering the complaints, the officers should understand the needs of the common people and give priority to their problems and issue directions for solving them. Problems that can be solved at the district level should not be brought to the higher level and only a collective effort of the officials can make the adalats successful,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy J. Chinchurani said that the complaints should be resolved in a time-bound manner. “Complaints should be properly examined and resolved. Complexities of technology should not be a problem for the commoners,” she said.

Of the total 5,171 applications, 3,413 applications were received online and 1,758 received on adalat days at various taluks.

District Collector Afsana Parveen directed the officials to submit a detailed report on complaints that were settled, those submitted for further action, and those postponed for hearing.

District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Subcollector Mukund Thakur, and district-level officials attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.