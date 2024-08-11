GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Medicos announce protest in Kerala

Doctors, post graduate medicos and medical teachers in Kerala will hold a protest against the recent sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata

Updated - August 11, 2024 06:57 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 12:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

PTI
R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital doctors take part in a candlelight protest march against the death and sexual assault of a female post-graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata on Saturday(August 10, 2024)

R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital doctors take part in a candlelight protest march against the death and sexual assault of a female post-graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata on Saturday(August 10, 2024) | Photo Credit: ANI

Doctors, post graduate medicos and medical teachers in Kerala will hold a protest in government medical colleges across the state on Monday (August 12, 2024) against the recent sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Massive protests erupt across medical colleges in West Bengal

Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA), an association of government medical college teachers, on Sunday (August 11, 2024) strongly condemned the tragic murder of the PG student and said the doctors in the southern state would protest against the gruesome incident.

"The safety of women doctors, who are part of the night duty and emergency department duty work, has always been a matter of concern," it said in a statement.

It is the responsibility of the respective governments to create a safe working environment so that they can perform their work fearlessly, it said.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: A package

The association said the KGMCTA is also joining the nationwide protest by doctors' organisations demanding to ensure safety at the workplace for doctors and medicos.

As part of this, medical teachers, PG doctors, house surgeons and medical students will organise protests in all Government Medical Colleges in Kerala on Monday (August 12, 2024), Dr. Rosenara Beegum, state president of the association said.

