Kolkali strikes a chord with the audience

January 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The boys are in the simplest of costumes — white vest, cap and dhoti fastened with a wide belt. They start slow, syncing melody and movement to the rhythmic tap-tap of sticks. They converge and turn with deft steps, building the tempo to a mad crescendo. As they move in swift circles, a generous applause erupts from the audience.

The Gujarati Hall near the Kozhikode beach was nearly packed during kolkali, Malabar’s own folk art form which easily struck a chord with the audience. “Kolkali is one of the most dynamic folk arts from the region and some teams are exceptional. It’s a real treat and our entire family is here,” says Zeenath Beevi from Kadalundi.

‘A feeling’

Though kolkali instructors insist that it is one of the most complicated art forms, many of the participants are first-timers. Adhil Ali from Malappuram, Muhammed Rizwan from Kozhikode, K.P. Ameen from Palakkad — they all started training only a few months ago. “It’s no easy task, but once you master kolkali it becomes a feeling,” says Jamshad, instructor of Rajas Higher Secondary School, Malappuram.

While some boys agree that they knew the basics as the art form is often performed during celebrations, others say they had to struggle a lot. “It’s a 12-member team and we cannot practise without any of them. Sometimes we take more than a week to learn a single step but now we are confident,” says Ameen from Model High School, Palakkad.

