Kole bird survey 2023: 9,904 birds sighted, lowest count in four decades

January 01, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Thrissur

A total of 9,904 water birds belonging to 90 wetland dependent species were recorded during bird count at Kole Wetlands on Sunday, marking the lowest sighting in three decades.

The water bird count at the Kole Wetlands — a Ramsar site and an Important Bird Area — was held as part of the Asian Waterbird Count (AWC) 2023 on Sunday.

The whole data on the AWC 2022 has been uploaded into the eBird under the account “awckerala” and the summary below is generated from the eBird website (www.eBird.org) .

A total of 9,904 birds of 90 wetland dependent species were counted this year. In 2022 and 2021, the figures were 16,634 & 15,959 birds. Thus, there is decline in the total number of birds at Kole Wetlands.

The count since 2018 at Kole fields are: 2018 (33,499); 2019 (27,519); 2020 (22,049); 2021 (16,634); 2022 (15,959). This is the 32nd year of organised bird count at Kole Wetlands.

This year, the count was done in 11 base camps in Kole Wetlands such as Adat, Alappad-Pullu, Enamav, Palakkal, Thommana, Thottippal, Mullur Kayal, Manakodi, Pullazhi, Uppungal and Marancherry.

About 100 birdwatchers participated in the count, and the teams were led by some of the ace birders in the State, such as Sethumadhavan C.P., Shino Jacob, Manoj Karingamadathil, Lathish R Nath, Mini Anto, Sreekumar Govindankutty, Premchand R, Jaydeve Menon, Nigin Babu, Subin Manakodi, Prasanth Sachindranath, Arun George, Abhin M Sunil, Diljith Surendran, Arjun Suresh, Malik Fasil, Diji Mon, Siji PK, Cicy Ann, Joseph Chittilappilly and Omar Haroon.

The survey was jointly organised by the Kerala State Forest Department, Kerala Agricultural University & Kole Birders with support from students of the College of Forestry, College of Climate Change, Sir Syed College, and College of Veterinary and members of CNHS.

Most spotted was wood sandpiper (1,016), cattle egret (770), grey-headed swamphen (690), little cormorant (647), lesser whistling-duck (622). Northern pintail (495), white egret sp. (466) and Indian pond-heron (418) were also common.