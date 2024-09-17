Koduvayur hill throws up links between mesolithic and iron age periods in Kerala

A rainwater harvesting project, undertaken by the Koduvayur grama panchayat, near here, has stumbled upon an unusually large number of megalithic urn burials on top of a hill in the Kollengode range of Nenmara forest division.

An archaeologist who examined the urn burials found on Kundlikkad hill said that they could throw up a significant insight into the links between mesolithic and iron age periods in Kerala.

Also known as Malampalla or Malappuram hill, Kundlikkad would not have captured the attention of archaeologists had a group of labourers not dug up 60-odd pits on the hill as part of the panchayat’s rainwater harvesting project.

“It is rare to find such exclusive urn burials on hilltops,” said K. Rajan, archaeologist and professor of history at Government Victoria College, Palakkad. “The burials may go back to more than 2,500 years. But without excavation, we cannot date it for sure,” said Dr. Rajan, examining the microliths found from the site.

Dr. Rajan has been surveying the links between mesolithic and iron age periods in the State. “In most hill sites, what we see are cairn heaps with cists and cairn circles and stone circles containing cists and dolmens. But on this hill, we could find an unusually large number of classic urn burials,” he said.

Several urns were broken as the labourers went at rain pits without being aware of the archaeological significance of the region. One of the urn burial has a capstone intact.

Many pot sherds were found from the region indicating the presence of such pottery as black ware, red ware, and black and red ware. “The megalith builders had deposited huge urns having a thickness of 8 mm to 2 cm,” said Dr. Rajan.

The urn found in one of the pits had fingertip impressions on it. “The pot sherds of smaller pots bear cord impressed designs,” said Dr. Rajan.

“The chisel marks found on the rock at many locations of the hill indicate that the capstones and the circling boulder stones were made using chisels,” he said.

Calling for deeper studies, he said that although mesolithic tools were found in many sites in hilly areas, it was not possible to excavate a site where traces of both mesolithic and iron age occurred. “An excavation of the site can surely give us a stratigraphic sequence for both mesolithic period and iron age,” said Dr. Rajan.