Kodungalloor sub-district emerges overall champions at science fair 

Kodungalloor sub-district has emerged as the overall champion with 1,213 points at the Revenue District Science Fair and Vocational Expo held in Thrissur over the past two days. In a neck-and-neck competition on Wednesday, Thrissur East sub-district reached second with 1,202 points and Chalakudy sub-district secured the third position with 1,159 points.

At the school level, HSS Panangad was declared the overall champion with 377 points. Little Flower CGHSS, Mammiyur, secured the second position with 302 points, while Chalakudy Sacred Heart CGHSS took the third position with 254 points.

The valedictory function of the science fair was inaugurated by Deputy-Director of Education A.K. Ajitha Kumari in a ceremony chaired by Thrissur DEO A. Ansar.

Over the two days, the event featured competitions in science, mathematics, IT, social science, and a vocational expo. The science competitions took place at Holy Family CGHS, the mathematics events at Sacred Heart CGHSS, the social science competitions at CMS HSS, the IT events at Government Model Boys HSS, and the vocational expo at Government Model Girls HSS. A total of 3,622 participants competed across 157 categories.