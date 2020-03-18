Kodungalloor Bharani: Advice to avoid crowds

Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday directed the district administration to take necessary steps to avoid crowding in connection with the Kondungalloor Bharani, which falls on March 27.

The Chief Minster was speaking at a videoconferencing on Wednesday for discussing steps to be taken for avoiding crowds at religious functions as part of preventive measures against COVID-19.

Thousands of people from various districts take part in Kodungalloor Bharani. District Collectors should discourage people who prepare to go for the festival, which will be celebrated at the end of this month.

“Christian, Hindu, and Muslim religious organisations should take steps to avoid crowds in connection with rituals. At a time when the country is facing a serious challenge, we should be ready to ignore small discomforts. We are trying to check the spread of the disease. The service of the Armed Forces will be utilised for arranging care centres,” the CM said.

In all, 3,088 people are under observation in the district as part of the COVID-19 prevention mission. Of them, 35 are in various hospitals.

“People should take maximum precautions as there is chance for mass-level spreading of the disease in the next two weeks,” the CM said.

The district administration has given letter to the Transport Secretary to stop toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll plaza against the backdrop of COVID-19.