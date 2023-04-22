ADVERTISEMENT

Kodiyettam of Thrissur Pooram on Sunday 

April 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Kodiyettam (flag-hoisting of festival) of the famous Thrissur Pooram will be held on Sunday. The flag-hoisting at the Thiruvambadi temple will be held between 11.30 a.m. and 12 p.m. A procession will be taken from the temple at 2.30 p.m. to Naikanal. Flags will be hoisted at Naikanal and Naduvilal too.

Festival flag will be hoisted at the Paramekkavu temple too between 11.30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Elephant Paramekkavu Kasinathan will carry the idol of the deity. The eight other participating temples too will hoist festival flags on Sunday.

The exhibition of elephant accoutrements of the Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples will be started on Friday at Kausthubham Auditorium and Agrasala respectively. Sample fireworks will be displayed on Friday night.

The Thrissur Pooram is on April 30. The main fireworks display will be held in the wee hours May 1. The 36-hour-long pooram will conclude with the ritual ‘Upacharam Cholli Pirayal’ after the Pakal Pooram on May 1.

