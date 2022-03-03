Kodiyeri likely to continue as State secretary

As the CPI(M) State conference is set to draw to close on Friday, the generational shift brought about by the party at its lower-level units is expected to be replicated while forming the new State Committee and State Secretariat as well.

Meanwhile, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Polit Bureau member, is touted to continue as State secretary.

It is unclear if a new Secretariat will be announced on Friday. But speculation is rife about leaders like V.N. Vasavan, Saji Cherian, P. Sathidevi, M.V. Jayarajan, M. Vijayakumar, K.K. Jayachandran and P.K. Biju standing a good chance to make it to the new State Secretariat. What is certain is that leaders who have crossed 75 years of age such as P. Karunakaran and Vaikom Viswan (Central Committee members); Anathalavattom Anandan, M.M. Mani and K.J. Thomas will be dropped.

On the State Committee, at least 15 members will get replaced going by the age rule. The existing State Secretariat and State Committee are scheduled to meet early morning on Friday.