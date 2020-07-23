Kodiyeri interacts with staff of party Ministers

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had an interaction with the private secretaries of the Ministers of the party here on Thursday. Party sources described the interaction as a routine affair and clarified that it had nothing to do with the recent developments, including the gold smuggling case.

Asked whether the meeting was aimed at reinforcing a code of conduct framed by the party, the sources said that the staff attached to all offices of party nominees were functioning as per the protocol set by the party and did not need a further reminder to abide by it.

The private secretaries were told to act with caution and keep off persons with dubious background from Ministers’ offices.