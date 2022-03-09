Kodiyeri for regional tie-ups to stymie BJP

CPI(M) State secretary rules out power-sharing alliance with Congress

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the emergence of a national alternative to the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre remained in the realm of conjecture at the present juncture.

Speaking to journalists after chairing the newly constituted State committee of the party, Mr. Balakrishnan said, nevertheless, regional parties vehemently opposed to the Hindu majoritarian nationalistic politics of the BJP had gained strength in States.

It is too early to contemplate cobbling together a national front by yoking provincial political powers inimical to the BJP. (Lok Sabha elections are only in 2024). Hence, tactical alliances at the regional level are the season’s flavour.

Nevertheless, Mr. Balakrishnan hinted that the elections in five northern States would decisively sway the course of national politics.

The CPI(M) State secretary ruled out a power-sharing alliance with the Congress. However, Mr. Balakrishnan seemed to signal that the party might allow tactical partnership at the regional level to deny the BJP power.

RS seats

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Janata Dal (Secular), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Lok Tantrik Janata Dal (LJD) have staked claim to one of the two Rajya Sabha seats allocated to the ruling front.

Mr. Balakrishnan appeared to imply that the CPI(M) would lay claim to one of the seats. He refused to speculate whether the party would appropriate both the seats given the “political situation” in the country.

The LDF would discuss the issue. The CPI(M) State secretariat would take a final call.

Mr. Balakrishnan refused to name the CPI(M)‘s Rajya Sabha candidate. He would only state that members would follow the party’s diktat.

Private investment

The CPI(M) was for private investment in the higher education sector. However, the investors should work within the parameters set by the government.

The State’s fee regulatory mechanism had turned away several investors. Nevertheless, the CPI(M) would welcome those investors willing to work within the government’s framework. The aim is to transform Kerala into a destination for higher education.

Kerala’s public health sector is robust. But, the State did not have a sufficient number of high-end specialist hospitals as seen in developing nations. Hence, the CPI(M) would emphasise turning Kerala into a significant global health-care destination by inviting private capital.

The CPI(M) State conference had approved the draft political resolution proposed by the State committee with minor amendments. The Central Committee would vet the proposal and place the CPI(M)'s political programme for debate at the upcoming party congress in Kannur.