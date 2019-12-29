Kerala

Kodiyeri flays Governor’s stance

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has hit out at Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and accused that his conduct was unbecoming of the constitutional post he is holding. In a statement here on Sunday, he said that the Governor had made a politically loaded speech at the Indian History Congress (IHC), setting aside his prepared speech.

“The Governor should realise that the work in the current post has nothing to do with his political activism of yesteryears. Every citizen has a right to political activity. But, if he cannot understand the limitations of his current post, he should resign and become a full-time politician,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

He said that the Governor was behaving like a BJP leader, at a time when the State was witnessing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which made religion a criterion for citizenship. It was not the Governor’s responsibility to take up a campaign on the Central Government’s on the issue.

