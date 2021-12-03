Kodiyeri Balakrishnan back as CPI(M) State secretary

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has returned to helm the party in Kerala.

After remaining on ‘medical leave’ for a year, he returned to function as State secretary on Friday. Mr. Balakrishnan had proceeded on leave in November last year citing health reasons after nominating A. Vijayaraghavan, State secretariat member, to officiate as party State secretary in his absence.

However, the decision was seen by his detractors as having been forced by the arrest of his younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri by the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru in a case of money laundering related to narcotic drug trafficking. Bineesh Kodiyeri was released on bail in October this year triggering speculation about Mr. Balakrishnan’s return to the post to which he was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2018.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Balakrishnan contended that neither his leave nor his return was related to the case against his son. The party, he said, would undertake an organised campaign with the support of cultural leaders, writers, historians and leaders in the field of science to counter the “far right-wing tendencies gradually taking root in Kerala”. He accused both the RSS and the SDPI of trying to foment communal trouble. “To counter this, there’s a need to create a generation which has an understanding of history, is rational and with scientific temper,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan also thinks that the government should not backtrack on its plan to implement the semi-high speed rail project, which has been opposed even by Left-leaning organisations like the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad on grounds of unviability, financially and environmentally. “The project has been designed in such a way that its ecological impact is minimal and Kerala needs it for development,” he said.

The hacking to death of CPI(M)’s Peringara local secretary P.B. Sandeep Kumar by assailants the other day was a “planned political murder” according to him. While the police, which arrested five people in this connection on Friday, ascribed it to personal rivalry, Mr. Balakrishnan said the police investigation was still not complete.

The party, he argued, faced no embarrassment after the CBI arraigned the former MLA, K.V. Kunhiraman, CPI(M) Kasaragod district secretariat member, as an accused in the Periya twin murder case. He accused the CBI of targeting the CPI(M) and alleged an unholy nexus between the BJP and the Congress to fix his party.