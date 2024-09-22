Kodimatha bridge: works on remaining pillars to begin this week

The long-delayed construction of the second bridge at Kodimatha is finally gathering momentum, with authorities set to commence piling work for the remaining pillars this week.

Following the approval of the revised project estimate, the contractor has resumed work, beginning with setting up the spans. “Two out of the three spans have already been constructed in the initial stages, and piling work for the remaining span and the five land spans for the approach road will begin this week,” said an official overseeing the project.

The bridge’s construction originally began in August 2015, with an estimated cost of ₹9.71 crore. However, the revised estimate has now brought the total project cost to ₹15.49 crore. Over ₹5 crore worth of work has already been completed, with the remaining ₹10 crore to be spent on finishing the project.

As part of resuming the work, the contractor cleared overgrown bushes in the area last month. Construction will now focus on the Manipuzha side, starting with spans for the approach road. However, soil stabilisation work for the approach road leading to Kottayam town may face delays, as it has been scheduled for the final phase of the project.

The second bridge at Kodimatha, part of the M.C. Road renovation, was originally intended to be completed in 18 months. The Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) began construction in August 2015, with the goal of completing the bridge alongside the M.C. Road development. However, progress stalled due to difficulties in relocating two families living beneath the existing bridge. The families rejected the compensation offered by KSTP, leading to the abandonment of the half-built bridge after KSTP handed over the completed M.C. Road to the Public Works department.

Kottayam municipality later stepped in, securing housing for one of the families through the Life Mission initiative, allowing their relocation. The second family’s relocation faced delays until February 2021, when a voluntary organisation provided them with land and a house, finally clearing the way for the project to continue.

