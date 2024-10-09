GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kodikunnil urges Tourism department to announce Champions Boat League schedule

Published - October 09, 2024 07:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has urged the Tourism department to announce the dates for the Champions Boat League (CBL).

In a letter to Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, the Mavelikara MP expressed concern over the delay in finalising the schedule of the event. Mr. Suresh pointed out that during the inauguration of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race on September 28, the Tourism Minister had declared that an urgent meeting of the CBL board would be held to finalise the dates. However, several days had passed and the government had not yet finalised the schedule, he said.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.