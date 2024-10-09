Kodikunnil urges Tourism department to announce Champions Boat League schedule

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has urged the Tourism department to announce the dates for the Champions Boat League (CBL).

In a letter to Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, the Mavelikara MP expressed concern over the delay in finalising the schedule of the event. Mr. Suresh pointed out that during the inauguration of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race on September 28, the Tourism Minister had declared that an urgent meeting of the CBL board would be held to finalise the dates. However, several days had passed and the government had not yet finalised the schedule, he said.