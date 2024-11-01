ADVERTISEMENT

Kodikunnil Suresh urges Centre to include three flood-affected blocks in development programme

Published - November 01, 2024 07:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has urged the Centre to designate Champakulam, Veliyanad, and Mavelikara in Alappuzha district as ‘aspirational blocks’ under the Aspirational Blocks Programme.

The Mavelikara MP said the inclusion of the three blocks under the programme would lead to the comprehensive development of these regions, which were severely impacted by recurrent flooding and agricultural loss.

In a letter sent to Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he highlighted the persistent issues faced by people in these blocks due to seasonal flooding. Mr. Suresh said that repeated inundation not only damages essential infrastructure but also disrupts healthcare, education, and livelihood opportunities, trapping local communities in cycles of poverty. “These areas are in urgent need of targeted interventions that address both immediate infrastructure needs and long-term resilience,” the MP said.

The Aspirational Blocks Programme, an extension of the Aspirational Districts Programme, focuses on improving crucial sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure in under-developed areas.

