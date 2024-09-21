Kodikunnil Suresh seeks PM’s intervention to kick-start Chengannur railway station redevelopment

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to expedite the long-delayed modernisation of the Chengannur railway station, considered the gateway to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple..

The Mavelikara MP noted that despite Chengannur being included in the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme of the Union Ministry of Railways several months ago, no physical work has begun yet.

He said the redevelopment work at the station was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in February 2024. “Despite the grand inauguration and allocation of funds, no physical work has commenced at the station, creating unrest among the public and local authorities,” Mr. Suresh said.

In his letter to Mr. Modi, the MP highlighted the critical role Chengannur station plays, particularly for pilgrims travelling to the Sabarimala shrine. He urged the Prime Minister to ensure the project was initiated at the earliest and that the allocated funds were utilised immediately, considering the large influx of passengers expected during the pilgrimage season. “The delay in starting the work has raised serious concerns regarding the efficient utilisation of allocated resources and the timely completion of the project,” he said.

The station’s redevelopment plan aims to transform it into a modern facility with upgrades such as new escalators, lifts, and improved passenger amenities. Mr. Suresh noted that the project’s timely completion would “significantly benefit the local community and reinforce the public trust in the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure.”

