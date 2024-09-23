GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kodikunnil Suresh seeks Kerala government’s intervention for smooth paddy procurement in Kuttanad

Following an initial delay caused by uncertainty over procurement, paddy harvest began in Kuttanad region a few days ago

Published - September 23, 2024 03:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh (file)

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh (file) | Photo Credit: ANI

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has sought the Kerala government’s intervention for smooth paddy procurement in the ongoing additional crop season in Kuttanad. Following an initial delay caused by uncertainty over procurement, the paddy harvest began in the region a few days ago.

In a statement issued here on Monday (September 23, 2024), the Mavelikara MP said that only a few mills had come forward to purchase the crop. “The farmers are already facing several challenges such as climate change, weak bunds, and brown planthopper infestation and issues pertaining to procurement have left them in a precarious situation,” Mr. Suresh said.

Paddy harvest begins in Kuttanad

He said that despite the Union government increasing the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to ₹23 per kg, farmers were uncertain whether the benefit would reach them.

“Farmers fear that the State government may reduce its incentive, as it did in previous seasons,” said Mr. Suresh, adding that several farmers were still awaiting payment for the paddy procured from them during the 2023-24 ‘puncha’ season.

He has called for streamlining the paddy procurement process in Kerala to ensure farmers receive payments without delays.

Mr. Suresh also demanded that the State government maintain its incentive in addition to the Central MSP increase.

