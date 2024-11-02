ADVERTISEMENT

Kodikunnil Suresh flays exclusion of Pulinkunnu, Kallada from CBL

Published - November 02, 2024 06:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has protested against the exclusion of Pulinkunnu in Alappuzha and Kallada in Kollam as venues for the Champions Boat League (CBL) races this year.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Mavelikara MP expressed disappointment over the Tourism department’s decision to restrict the CBL to six locations.

“Unlike previous years, when the league was organised with great enthusiasm across various locations, the decision to limit this year’s event to six venues is disheartening. Pulinkunnu and Kallada embody the spirit and cultural heritage of boat races, and excluding these venues deprives the local communities of an event that is both a source of pride and a celebration of our cultural identity,” Mr. Suresh said.

He urged Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas to reconsider the decision and ensure the CBL returns to its previous format.

The 2024 CBL races will be held at Thazhathangadi in Kottayam (November 16), Kainakary in Alappuzha (November 23), Pandanad near Chengannur (November 30), Karuvatta in Alappuzha (December 7), Kayamkulam (December 14) and Kollam (December 21).

