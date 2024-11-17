Kodikunnil Suresh asks PM Modi to intervene to resolve conflict in Manipur

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and initiate concrete measures to restore peace in the violence-hit Manipur.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Mavelikara MP said the prolonged violence and unrest in Manipur had become a national tragedy, reflecting the failure of governance at both the State and Union levels. “Despite months of conflict, the BJP-led government has not taken any meaningful steps to restore peace or address the plight of the affected communities. The people of Manipur continue to suffer due to the inaction and apathy of those in power,” Mr. Suresh said.

He said the ongoing ethnic clashes had claimed numerous lives and displaced thousands, leaving communities shattered and hopeless. “The government’s inability to initiate peace talks or ensure justice for victims has only exacerbated the situation,” Mr. Suresh said.

He emphasised the need for an inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders, strict action against those perpetuating violence, and immediate relief and rehabilitation for displaced families. “Manipur’s crisis is not just a regional issue, but a national concern. Justice must be served swiftly to rebuild trust among the affected communities,” Mr. Suresh added.